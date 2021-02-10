Nationwide demonstrations against last week’s military overthrow of Myanmar’s civilian government entered its fifth consecutive day Wednesday, despite the military’s increasing use of force against the protesters.

Security forces fired warning shots, rubber bullets and water cannons at protesters in an effort to disperse the crowds, leading to reports of injuries among the protesters.

An unnamed physician who treated protesters at a Naypyitaw hospital reported that at least two demonstrators sustained what he believes were live gunshot wounds, one to the head, the other to the chest.

More than a week after the military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the civilian government, the military increased its pressure on Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy with a raid on the party’s headquarters in Yangon late Tuesday night.