The Chief of Air staff, Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar has arrived in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

He will be meeting the state Governor, Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau to discuss security issues.

Thereafter, he will proceed to some operational areas to address troops deployed to keep peace in the state and also to commission some projects at the Nigerian Airforce Base, Gusau.

The Chief of Air Staff is accompanied by some senior officers of the Nigerian Airforce and heads of security agencies in the state.