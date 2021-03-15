Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for two world heavyweight title unification bouts, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday.

“All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing,” Hearn said.

A venue for the fights, in which Joahua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Fury’s WBC belt will be on the line, is set to be confirmed “within the next month”, Hearn added.

The deal is understood to represent a 50-50 split for the first fight, with the winner taking the larger 60% share for a rematch.

Hearn’s announcement comes just days after Fury insisted in an interview with iFL TV that the fight against Joshua was “nowhere near” being made.

Fury added that he had stopped training and was drinking up to 12 pints of lager a day.

Fury said: “Until I’ve got a date and a load of money in my pocket, there’s no fight.