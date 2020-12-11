Anthony Joshua will bag a cool £10m prize pot from his heavyweight world title defence against Kubrat Pulev despite gate receipts at Wembley’s SSE Arena being limited to just 1,000 due to the coronavirus restrictions as part of the new regional tier system.

Pulev, who comes to London as the heavy underdog, will earn just £3m from the fight – £7m less than the world champion, according to The Telegraph.

There are no set purses for the fight, and both men could exceed those figures with pay-per-view numbers expected to soar because of the lack of spectators allowed at the event.

Speaking ahead of the fight, AJ said, “That’s what makes this fight so interesting. This year has just thrown every obstacle at us all.

“I might go in there, I can tell you that I’m a million dollars, I feel good, I’ve been knocking everyone out in sparring. I’m the one that’s coming up now and I’m going to be the undisputed champion and I go in there on Saturday night and I (might) get my head punched in because I’ve got ring rust. Who knows?”