At least 28 Students abducted from Bethel Baptist school in Chikun Local government area in Kaduna state have been released.



They were released Saturday night at an undisclosed location after being held captive for at least 21 days.

Some of the students’ parents told TVC News that the bandits were paid a ransom before the students were released.

The Parents are currently in the school premises waiting eagerly to reunite with their Children.

It will be recalled that armed bandits seized 121 students from Bethel Baptist College in Chikun Local Government Area on July 5th, when they burst into the school and shot randomly to create panic.

Two security operatives were killed while trying to rescue the students.

Two students were rescued by security operatives July 21 while another was released by the bandits due to poor health condition.