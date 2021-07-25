Parents and sympathisers of some of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna state were on ground earlier today, Sunday, eagerly waiting to be reunited with their children as they arrived.

It was a mixture of tears and joy when some of the parents saw their children.

Some of the parents told TVC News that the bandits were paid a ransom before the students were released.

The students were released Saturday night at an undisclosed location, after being held captive for 21 days.

It will be recalled that armed bandits seized 121 students from Bethel Baptist College in Chikun Local Government Area on the 5th of July, when they burst into the school and shot randomly to create panic.

Two security operatives were killed while trying to rescue the students.