Another 100 Students benefit from Oyo Speaker’s Bursary program

The Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin has presented cash to another set of one hundred students drawn from Ibarapa East State Constituency.

The event held at Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa was the second bursary award program by the Speaker in the year.

Each of the one hundred students who are currently attending various higher institutions of learning received ten thousand naira cash at the ceremony

The Speaker said the bursary award was part of his Education Support Initiative aimed at boosting the morale of youth in his Constituency especially in terms of their educational pursuits.

” Education is no doubt the bedrock of socio-economic development of a nation. It is critical and pivotal hence all hands must be on deck to encourage our students to give their study all the attention it deserves. I am happy that we are supporting another one hundred students of Ibarapa East descent with cash. We were here in June this year to flag off the Bursary program and now the second set is benefitting. We promised to make it a quarterly affair and to God be the glory.

“This is another testimony that we are fulfilling our election campaign promises. I want to assure that the last set of one hundred students for the last quarter of the year will be attended to in December this year. May God continue to support our party and its lofty agenda for the people of Oyo State. ” Hon Ogundoyin prayed.

He urged the students to shun all vices capable of bringing the name of their families and the communities into disrepute.

” As youth, we are the future hope of any nation. No nation can neglect its youthful population. But I must warn us to avoid drug and substance abuse , cultism, sexual abuse, examination malpractices, internet fraud, kidnappings and armed robberies as these are ungodly activities which could lead anyone to the path of doom. ” He stressed.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Water Corporation of Oyo State, Dr Adebayo Adepoju urged the students to strive to reach the pinnacle of their educational careers.

” Do not see any barrier in your quest to attain success in life. The Speaker’s support is a motivation to you. Burn all night candles so that you can come out in flying colors. We appreciate the Rt Hon Speaker for this gesture. ” Dr Adepoju said

It will be recalled that the Speaker was in Lanlate a fortnight ago where he presented deep freezers and Generators to constituents in the area as a way of boosting their socio-economic activities.

Another fourteen people had earlier received Motorcycles while thirty people got twenty-five thousand naira each to support their businesses.