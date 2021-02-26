Journalists were attacked on their way to government girls secondary school Jangebe were three hundred and seventy four students were abducted

The angry youth attacked the vehicles conveying Journalists on Investigation on the incidence

A Cameraman with Thunder Blowers an on line Television outfit Baban Gida Khalifa was injured

The vehicle conveying the pressmen was also destroyed by the youths.

All efforts to get to the scene of the incidence proves abortive as the roads leading to the community was blocked.