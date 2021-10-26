Breaking News

Angry mob lynch three suspected Bandit informants in Kaduna

Angry mob lynch three suspected Bandit informants in Kaduna

Three suspected bandit informants, a man, his wife and their son have been killed by angry mob at Zangon Aya community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The mob also looted the property of the deceased and set their house ablaze after killing them.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who confirmed the incidence in a statement said it happened on Monday afternoon when the angry mob stormed the house of the victims suspected to be have been supplying armed bandits with information.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has strongly condemned the violent act of the mob and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

