Anambra Supplementary Poll: INEC begins deployment of materials to polling units

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and materials yet to leave Ihiala LGA Secretariat to their respective polling units for the Anambra supplementary governorship election.

But vehicles and Security personnel are available to ensure smooth and secure deployment.

Ibrahim Babangida, Information Officer, INEC headquarters who spokes on security situation, says the commission and security agencies are working to ensure hitch-free arrangement.

From all indications the supplementary poll will start at least one hour late in most parts of Ihiala LGA as ad-hoc staff and materials are still being deployed from the LGA Secretariat.

Movement to Polling units begins 1 hour behind scheduled start of the election.