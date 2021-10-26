Breaking News

Anambra Poll: INEC refutes alleged mass resignation of ad hoc staff over IPOB threat

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has refuted reports that its ad-hoc staff resigned over threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nwachukwu Orji refuted the claims in Awka, said the Commission is still recruiting ad-hoc staff members.

Reports had it that some ad-hoc staff of INEC terminated their appointment en mass over IPOB-linked threats ahead of the governorship election in the state.

However, Orji described such reports as false and without substance.

Anambra 2021 Governorship election is slated for November 6.

