Anambra: IGP orders overhauling of security landscape ahead of election

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered a a major overhauling of the security landscape in Anambra State ahead of the state’s gubernatorial election on November 6, 2021.

The overhauling include the deployment to Anambra State of selected seasoned Strategic Commanders with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or above to oversee security forces and operations during the elections.

The IGP stated that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike has been assigned to Anambra State as the Coordinator of the Election Security Component.

DIG Egbunike is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order resulting from the Election Security Threat Assessment, in order to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to ensure that law-abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

DIG Egbunike will be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed. Other Strategic Commanders deployed to Anambra State include five (5) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), fourteen (14) Commissioners of Police (CPs), thirty-one (31) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and forty-eight (48) Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) Senatorial Districts, twenty-one (21) Local Government Areas and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.

The IGP assured the country that the police force is adequately equipped for the impending gubernatorial elections in Anambra State on November 6th, 2021. He reiterated that the Force will do everything possible to work with INEC and all stakeholders in Anambra State to protect democratic values, ensure a level playing field for all political actors, and ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers, and other key players.

The IGP urged residents in Anambra State to exercise their right to vote in large numbers, noting that enough security has been put in place to safeguard them before, during, and after the polls.