Anambra election: INEC releases update on level of preparedness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has met to discuss the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

After an assessment of election preparations, the Commission released the following statement.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Tuesday 26th October 2021 to review preparations for the Anambra State Governorship Election holding on Saturday 6th November 2021.

Submission of List of Polling Agents

“Section 45 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) requires political parties participating in elections to submit the names and addresses of their Polling Agents, accompanied by two passport photographs and sample signatures of each Polling Agent to the Commission at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election. The last date for the submission of such list for the Anambra Governorship election was 21st October 2021.

“In line with the Commission’s avowed commitment to deepen the use of technology in elections, a dedicated portal was designed for political parties to upload the names and other details of their Polling Agents for Polling Units and all the three levels of collation (Registration Areas/Wards, Local Government Areas and State collation). A detailed breakdown of the submissions by political parties has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

COLLECTION OF PVCS BY NEW REGISTRANTS

“In our previous update, the Commission informed the public that a total of 138,802 Nigerians completed the registration in Anambra State.

“After a thorough cleaning up of the data, it was discovered that the number of multiple registrants was 62,698. Consequently, the number of valid registrants dropped to 76,104. During the same period, there were 5,674 requests for transfers, update of voter information and replacement of lost or damaged cards, giving a cumulative total of 81,778 PVCs. These cards have been printed and will be delivered to our office in Anambra State on Thursday 28th October 2021.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State and his staff shall work out the most efficient means of ensuring that the voters concerned collect their PVCs in earnest. Fortunately, the Commission has the telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of all the new registrants. They will be contacted to make the collection seamless.

“The Commission once again assures the people of Anambra State of its determination to proceed with the conduct of the election and appeals to all the critical stakeholders and citizens in the state to cooperate with the Commission for a successful exercise”.