Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested a 65-year-old man, Akorede Lawal, for taking 18-year-old boy, Segun Thomas, into captivity for alleged ritual purposes.

The incident happened in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, after the victim was hypnotised with charms and brought from Lagos to Ondo State.

Items found in the bag of the suspect included; two daggers, a calabash with black soap, an animal horn, charms, six mobile phones, a diary with telephone numbers and a radio.

Thomas, who lives in Mushin area of Lagos State and undergoing training as an automobile mechanic, left home for the mechanic shop on that fateful day and found himself at Ore in Ondo State.

It was alleged that the suspect requested Thomas, who was on his way to the workshop in Mushin to help him to carry his bag, and immediately, Thomas obliged by taking the bag from him, he started following him.

While confirming the arrest, the State Amotekun Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said Intelligence unit posted around motor parks in Ore, noticed some funny behaviour between the young boy and the suspect.