Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigerians to maintain, preserve, and promote their culture in order to trace their ancestors.

He stated this when he visited the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamali at his palace in Zaria.

The governor stated that he learned a lot after visiting the historical sites in the palace, emphasizing that history should be prioritized in schools to educate the younger generation on their cultures and traditions.

The historical sites visited by Governor Sani Bello include the first palace of the emir, women wing, clinic, stable, the old city palace and fence built by the 16th Emir, chamber of late wives of the late emirs and old personal accommodation occupied by three previous emirs; Mallam Yakubu Jafaru the 16th emir, the 17th emir late Muhammadu Aminu and Alhaji Shehu Idris, the 18th emir.

Some structures in the ancient city’s palace are thought to be over 600 years old.

The current emir is from the mallawa dynasty and is also the grandson of the first Fulani emir of Zazzau, Mallam Musa Bamali, who was the flag bearer in 1804, and the founder of the mallawa dynasty.