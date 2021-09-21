Breaking News

Amotekun arrests 3 suspected ritualists in Ibadan

Amotekun arrests 3 suspected ritualists in Ibadan

Three men suspected to be ritualists have been arrested with human parts of a 73year old man by the Oyo state command of Amotekun.

The suspects who were identified as Muhideen, Abdulrasheed Olanrewaju and Ismail Muraina were arrested around Boluwaji area of Ibadan after burying a body in a shallow grave which had already been butchered by the men.

One of the suspects Muhideen, a 27year old said his land lady had discovered the dead body at one side of her compound after which she raised an alarm.

He said one of the suspects, Abdulrasheed Olanrewaju had paid a sum of 35,000 naira to Ismail Muraina to help him get a human head for money ritual.

Muhideen disclosed that he had to deploy a diabolic means to capture their victim, claiming that the victim was a mad man who was roaming the streets.

Abdulrasheed Olanrewaju and Ismail Muraina the other two suspects who also confessed to the crime said they assisted Muhideen in slaughtering their victim.

Meanwhile, daughter of the victim Olufunke Adeosun said Muhideen is a member of their family who had lured her father to his house with the claim that he wanted to pay him a sum of 150,000 for a land that he (Muhideen) had sold.

She identified her father as Adebisi Samuel and demanded justice from relevant authorities.

The deputy commandant of the Oyo state command of Amotekun, Akinro Kazeem said the case will be further investigated by relevant security agencies.

