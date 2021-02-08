The Ondo State Security Agency Network (Amotekun Corps) has arrested and paraded fifteen suspected illegal miners from 50 different locations in Owo Local Government area of the State.

The arrest was made possible through the collaboration of Amotekun and local hunters.

The suspects are: Shuaibu Yahaya, Habbi Usman, Kabiru Waheed, Mohammed Nurudeen, Mohammed Sulaman, Ali Mustapha, Ismaila Wahab, Musa Zeehed, Gabbar Musa, Sule Adamu Abba Suleman, Usman Kebiru, Yahaya Danladi and Usman Ali Zekeri

It took about four hours journey for the Amotekun Corps to arrive into the forest where the suspects were picked, acting on intelligent information.

Advertisement

The Commander, Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said the arrest was part of the crackdown to end criminality in the State.