Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday opened up its Swedish website, offering customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, marking its first entry in the Nordic countries.

Vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon Alex Ootes says the new website, amazon.se, will also feature tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses.

Swedish customers could already shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries such as Germany, and get their purchases shipped in, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.

Orders over 229 crowns and shipping from Amazon’s distribution center would be delivered free of charge, the company said.

Amazon’s arrival in Sweden has been talked about for years and could be a challenge to retailers.

This month, Amazon launched a 91-megawatt power project in Sweden to support Amazon Web Services data centres and expanding its retail business, and is expected to deliver 280,000-megawatt hours of clean energy a year for the Swedish grid.