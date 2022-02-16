Alleged Treasonable felony: Kanu may go blind Ozekhome tells court

Mike Ozekhome, lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has raised alarm that his client’s eye sight has deteriorated.

Mr. Ozekhome, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that Kanu, who is currently in custody of the Department of State Service may go blind if nothing was urgently done to restore his sight.

The senior lawyer, who recently took over the defence team of the embattled IPOB leader, decried that his client’s eye glass was confiscated in 2015, when he was initially arrested by DSS operatives, following his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

He equally told the court that a new eyeglass that Kanu bought was also seized from him during his extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

He alleged that the security agency refused to allow Kanu to receive new clothes that were brought to him by his brother.

After she had listened to Mr.Ozekhome, trial Justice Binta Nyako said she would look into the matter.