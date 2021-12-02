Alleged Terrorism: Trial of Nnamdi Kanu resumes in Abuja

No security presence at the federal high court Abuja, ahead of todays trial of leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

There were expectations that Nnamdi Kanu would be making unscheduled appearance in court today, contrary to the 19th January 2022 adjourned date.

As at 8:19 court staff and security personnel stationed at the court are going about their regular duties

Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed that the court will sit on the case today but did not say for what purpose.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing a 7 count Charge of alleged terrorism and Treasonable felony.