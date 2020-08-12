The leadership crisis at the University of Lagos has taken a new dimension with the governing council announcing the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

This decision was reached at a meeting, which was chaired by the institution’s pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, in Abuja.

He reportedly moved the meeting to Abuja because he has been asked not to visit the campus and declared persona non grata by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

In his reaction, Mr. Ogundipe says his alleged removal is illegality and cannot stand as it is in clear violation of the University of Lagos Act of 2003.

He advised members of the school community and the general public to disregard the information as he remains Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

Meanwhile, a member of the governing council, Bola Oboh, has distanced himself from the alleged removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

He describes the vote, which had the support of six members, as shameful, as the school’s regulation has been stepped on and ridiculed without allowing for a proper defense.

Mr. Ogundipe’s alleged removal comes months after the 51st convocation ceremony of the school was postponed over the rift between the governing council and its administration.