Former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke has pleaded not guilty to the amended charges of money laundering.

This will be the fourth time the former AGF will be arraigned.

He was charged alongside Aliyu Abubakar.

The arraignment of the defendants was informed by the decision of prosecution, wherein an amended 7 count charge was filed in addition to existing 7 count, bringing the total to 14.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Just in: Former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke arraigned for the fourth time. The AGF is being arraigned on a 14th count charge of money laundering. pic.twitter.com/UzxZQOV9Vg — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 4, 2020

Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the trial to the 11th and 13th August for trial, stating in his submission that all documentary evidence will be taken and preliminary objections can be raised at the end of the trial.