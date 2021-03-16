A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has been discharged and acquitted by a

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja , on a 3-count criminal charge brought against him by the Inspector General of Police.

The development followed a notice of discontinuance filed by the police in relation to the matter.

The defendant was accordingly discharged and acquitted by the court as the charge was struck out.

The Inspector General of Police had in the charge accused the defendant of giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The Police had alleged that the former governor lied that the lady threatened him with a gun, and equally made a false claim that he had a plot of land for sale in Lagos.

He was in count-3 of the charge, alleged to have unlawfully dropped the name of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state.