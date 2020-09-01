Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sacked two top military officials over graft allegations, state media reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Joint forces commander Prince Fahad bin Turki, a senior royal family member and Abdulaziz bin Fahad, deputy governor of the northern Al-Jouf region, were sacked and placed under investigation for alleged corruption.

Several other officers and civilian employees of the defense ministry are also being probed for corruption, according to a royal decree from King Salman.

The announcement marks the latest government crackdown on what officials describe as endemic corruption in the kingdom.

Senior Saudi security commanders were among a string of officials sacked last month over graft allegations at tourism projects.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the king’s son and is considered Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler, has spearheaded a campaign against alleged corruption in the government.

However, critics say the high-profile arrests have been aimed at removing obstacles to the prince’s hold on power.