The Senate has Set up an Adhoc Committee to investigate the operations of the Niger Delta development Commission, following allegations of a 40 billion naira fraud and arbitrary sack.

The committee is headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi representing APC, Ekiti North.

The Federal lawmakers are concerned about the allegations which they say defies the very purpose for which the NDDC was established.

The lawmakers want the NDDC Interim Management under the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to account for the huge sum allegedly squandered within the last three months.

Other members of the ad hoc committee are Senators Jika Haliru (APC /Bauchi Central), Mohammed Almakura (APC/ Nasarawa South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC /Oyo North), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP /Enugu North), Ibrahim Hadeija (APC /Jigawa North East) and Degi – Eremienyo Biobarakuma (APC /Bayelsa East).