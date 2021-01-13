Despite the Federal Government’s decision to review schools reopening on January 18 the Bauchi State government says all 4,816 schools in the state will reopen for the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session Monday, January 18.

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Aliyu Tilde said on Wednesday that the schools would strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks, sanitising hands and “any other measure that would prevent the disease.”

The commissioner stressed that full academic activities would begin in earnest across the 4,600 primary and Junior Secondary schools, as well as the 216 Senior Secondary schools, across the 20 local government areas of the state on the stipulated date.

He also assured that the Government has done the needful by fumigating all “schools, including the four existing tertiary institutions, to guard against any eventuality.”

In a related development, the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the Federal Government might suspend the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment.

Mr. Mamora added that the exercise may be suspended due to the risks of contracting COVID-19 because of the large crowds which visit the NIN centres.