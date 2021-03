Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Diogo Jota could all feature against Chelsea on Thursday.

The trio were missing from action in the 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

Klopp however acknowledged that he expected the three players to play some part of the crucial Premier League showdown at Anfield.

While Alisson has been on compassionate leave, Fabinho and Jota have been sidelined by muscle and knee injuries respectively.