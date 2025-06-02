Suspected herdsmen, on Sunday, killed several people in coordinated attacks on two communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The herders attacks on Benue communities comes exactly a week some communities in Gwer West LGA were attacked where 42 people including a police officer were killed.

Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed the killings in a briefing after a meeting with security chiefs in the state.

The Governor disclosed that the attackers killed 12 people on Sunday in the community of Ankpali of the Apa local government council.

In a similar attack on Sunday evening in Naka village, of Gwer West local government area, 11 people were killed.

Last month, 42 people were killed in a span of four days in Gwer West.

In a recent report, Amnesty International tallied 6,896 people killed over the last two years in Benue.