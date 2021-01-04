Kano Pillars striker, Rabiu Ali, on Sunday scored his 88th league goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as Kano based club beat Katsina United 2-0 in a Matchday two game at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The results gave Sai Masu Gida four points out of possible six in the two games played this season.

David Ebuka opened the scoreline at about 10th minute before Ali doubled the lead in the 27th minute to record his second goal of the season and his 88th league goal .

On the other hand, Nasarawa United continued their impressive run to the 2020/2021 season with another 2-1 victory over Heartland FC at the newly refurbished Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

Former El Kanemi striker Chinedu Ohanachom benefited from a defensive lapse to put the away team in front but Shedrach Oghali levelled the score for the home team from close range within minutes of coming off the bench.

The visitors retook the lead when Adamu Hassan glides past his marker before slipping a pass to Silas Nwankwo who finished skilfully, recording a vital away win. The Solid Miners are now on six points from two matches.