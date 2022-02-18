Alao-Akala will be missed for his magnanimity and compassion- Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the former governor of Oyo state Adebayo Alao-Akala as an open minded politician who would be missed for his magnanimity and compassion.

He said the late governor served the interest of his people when he was in power and gave quality counsel to those who were around him.

The Vice President said this while speaking at the final burial ceremony of the former Governor of Oyo state in his Ogbomoso home.

He said the late politician in his lifetime as the governor was an accountable personality who improved the Internationally Generated Revenue of the state from three hundred million naira to one billion naira.

According to him, he was responsible and respectful to the views of individuals and will be missed for his counsel and compassion.

In his remarks, Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde Eulogised the former governor, describing him as one who loved everyone regardless of their political differences.

He said the governor would be honoured accordingly and will not be forgotten for his good deeds.