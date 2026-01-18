Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has been re-elected Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) by the continental forum of African Ministers responsible for minerals and mining, committed to coordinated action to maximise value addition and beneficia...

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has been re-elected Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) by the continental forum of African Ministers responsible for minerals and mining, committed to coordinated action to maximise value addition and beneficiation from the continent’s mineral resources.

Alake’s re-election was confirmed in a Sunday statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori.

His re-election took place during the AMSG’s 2026 Annual General Meeting, held on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alake was first unanimously elected as the pioneer chairman of the group in 2024, when African ministers resolved to intensify coordinated action to maximise value addition and beneficiation from the continent’s extensive mineral resources.

Tomori also disclosed that the forum approved new leadership positions, which include Vice-Chairman, Deputy Secretary-General, and Financial Secretary, to strengthen its institutional framework.

The forum further resolved that the new roles be equitably distributed across Africa’s sub-regions to enhance inclusion and regional balance.

While the offices of Chairman and Vice-Chairman remain elective and reserved for serving ministers, the other positions are to be filled through appointments by member states within the designated zones.

Under the new leadership structure, Nigeria’s Dr Dele Alake continues as Chairman of the 24-member forum, representing West Africa. The Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Hon. Louis Watum Kabamba, was elected Vice-Chairman, representing Central Africa.

The position of Secretary-General remains with Uganda (East Africa), Mauritania was appointed Deputy Secretary-General (North Africa), while South Africa was assigned the position of Financial Secretary.

The AGM also ratified a two-year tenure for the newly elected executive committee and agreed that zoned positions belong to member countries, such that where a serving minister is replaced, the successor automatically assumes the role.

Accepting his re-election, Alake expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the renewed confidence reposed in him, stressing the urgent need for African nations to work collaboratively to unlock the continent’s economic potential through solid minerals development.

He called on member states to agree on minimum financial contributions and to refine the group’s budgeting framework to strengthen its operational effectiveness.

“Once member states contribute, accountability will naturally follow. This will enhance transparency and strengthen the credibility of the AMSG before the global community,” the Minister stated.

The AGM further resolved to hold quarterly ministerial meetings and ratified the establishment of standing committees, including Legal, Institutional Affairs & Human Resources; Sustainability and Responsible Mining; Finance, Budget & Resource Mobilisation, among others. It was also agreed that steps be taken towards hosting a global minerals conference in Africa, similar to the FMF.

Earlier at a Leadership Roundtable themed “Africa: Unlocking Infrastructure Funding for Copper-Belt Production”—held on the sidelines of the FMF and attended by African Ministers of Minerals, development partners and private-sector stakeholders, Alake emphasised that mineral production alone cannot deliver lasting economic transformation without reliable infrastructure, coordinated policies and deliberate value-addition strategies.

He cited the Lobito Corridor as a model of what is achievable when rail, ports, energy systems, and policy alignment work in synergy.

He posited that similar opportunities exist across the continent, including the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor linking Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire; the Walvis Bay Corridor connecting Southern Africa’s mining regions to global markets; and the Dar es Salaam and Central Corridors serving East and Central Africa, amongst others.

According to the Minister, “The real question is not whether Africa has corridors, but whether these corridors are being financed, governed and structured to support industrial growth, regional integration and long-term stability. What matters is how financing is designed to reduce risk, attract private capital, and sustain commercial viability while advancing national and regional development objectives.”

Alake emphasised that unlocking capital at scale requires addressing issues such as bankable and enforceable offtake arrangements; predictable and harmonised cross-border regulatory frameworks; alignment of rail, port, power and industrial planning; and clear pathways for processing, smelting, logistics services and industrial clusters along these corridors.

He added that the broader vision of the AMSG is to ensure that Africa’s mineral infrastructure is strategically designed, responsibly financed and efficiently managed in a rapidly evolving global environment—not to discourage investment, but to ensure it aligns with long-term stability, transparency and shared economic prosperity.