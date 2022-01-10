Akeredolu visits community attacked by herdsmen in Ose LGA, promises to bring perpetrators to justice

Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, paid a visit to Omolege Junction near Ute in Ose Local Government Area on Sunday, where gunmen suspected of being herdsmen killed three people and burned properties overnight.

Governor Akeredolu expressed his condolences to the people over the deaths of their loved ones, particularly the community head, and added that no administration would be happy with the killings.

The Governor visited the scene in company of the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi; Commander of Amotekun Corps, Tunji Adeleye; and some members of the state executive council.

While describing the attack on the community as heartbreaking, Governor Akeredolu stressed that concentrated efforts will be made to ensure that such an atrocity does not happen again in the state.

He added that the Police and Amotekun Corps with other security agencies will set out and bring the perprators to justice.

He added, these herdsmen are becoming too problematic. We are not sleeping. You can see Police and Amotekun here. With this one they have done, we will ensure that it is their last evil act here.

“Those behind this are criminals. Those supporting them are all criminals too. Anyone who commits crime will answer for it. The Police and Amotekun with other security agencies will set out and bring them to justice. We will treat them like criminals”