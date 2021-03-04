Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday sent names of four Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The nominees are Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald, Sir Charles Titiloye and Engr. Aminu Olayiwola.

In a letter signed by the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele, Akeredolu requested the lawmakers to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast track the instrumentality of governance.

A statement by Akogun Olugbenga Omole,Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development said “In the light of this, all necessary processes that will give accelerated approval to the letter has been earmarked.”

The statement added that Mr. Speaker pledged on behalf of the house that quick approval will be given soonest.