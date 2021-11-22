Akeredolu, Security heads celebrate retiring Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has described the retiring Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, as a gentleman who is dedicated to duty.

Governor Akeredolu saluted him for being a reliable officer, describing him as a team player.

Mr. Salami will bow out of service on December 8, 2021, after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

At a brief valedictory session held in his honor during the State Security Council Meeting on Monday, Governor Akeredolu commended the manner the Commissioner of Police handled the #Endsars crisis in the state, describing it as impressive.

“Since you got to this state, you have related with us very well, particularly during the #Endsars. You have shown that you are a man that could be relied on. A number of stations were razed down. You did not let the adversity cause any panic among the people.

“You understood the situation and you never reacted. I want to thank you for that. The way you handled this state during #Endsars was more than perfect,” the Governor noted.

Governor Akeredolu also applauded the retiring officer for his collaboration with other security agencies in the state, saying he is a bold man.

He said: “But by and large, there is one thing about you. You are a team worker. You have collaborated and worked. I am proud of you. You are a bold man. You look simple but you are bold. You have put your feet down on a lot of things,”.

In his remarks, the retiring CP appreciated Governor Akeredolu and all other heads of security agencies in the state for their harmonious working relationship and support giving to him which made him to succeed in his duties as CP.

He specially lauded Governor Akeredolu for his courage and support of what is right and good for the state, saying the Governor is frank, straightforward and bold.

“You can give directive, but you will never direct anybody to do what is bad. That is what I always let people to know about my Governor. He is frank, straightforward and bold. But he will always do that at the right time. I cherish coming here to work with you and I will say that I enjoyed everything in this state,” the retiring CP added.