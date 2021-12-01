Akeredolu orders closure of Mai Asubahi night club in Ore

Ondo State Governor , Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has ordered the immediate closure of Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The closure of the night club was disclosed in a statement issued

by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde

He said the closure became imperative on the heels of growing security concerns among residents over the criminal activities of a gang known as Zamfara boys, which specialises in peddling hard drugs/illicit substances and underage commercial sex hawking.

He said the Governor also ordered the Commander of the state chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to mobilise personnel to effect the directive forthwith.