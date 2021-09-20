Akeredolu introduces Awo’s ranching system, partners CBN on pilot scheme

The Ondo State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has embraced the feedlot operational system as an alternative to open grazing, claiming that it will help them increase their profit and end an age-old feud with farmers.

Mr. Ahmed Danna, State Secretary of MACBAN, stated this over the weekend in Akure at the conclusion of a five-day workshop for corporate entities, the general public, and other stakeholders interested in agricultural value-chain industry, with a focus on feedlot operational system.

The Ondo State Agri-business Empowerment Centre organised the event in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization to teach and certify 150 pastoralists in the cattle, sheep, and goat value-chain business.

Danna, who noted that the training was a welcome development for the association, said the use of technology for meat production would increase their produce and profit margin drastically.

MACBAN State Secretary, who is also the Secretary of the cattle dealers in the state, urged the national body and other cattle rearrers to try the initiative put in place by Ondo State government.

As a result, he requested funds for a successful start-up.

Chairman of OSAEC, Mr. Akin Olotu, informed the participants that adopting the feedlot system would not only increase farmer production and profit, but also reduce disputes with host communities.

He added that the state government had chosen to re-enact the ranching system introduced by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Western Region, saying that it is also partnering notable financial institutions for funding.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, urged the participants to think more on opportunities that abound in the entire value-chain of agriculture. Represented by the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemi, he said his administration thought it expedient to revamp and reintroduce feedlots, which was a variant of ranching with support of FAO.

Governor Akeredolu added that it was another milestone geared towards creating jobs, ensuring food security and promoting peaceful co-existence among inhabitants of the state via eradication of farmers/herders clashes.