Akeredolu charges Security operatives to fish out killers of Owo High Chief

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has Commiserated with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, over the killing of one of his High Chiefs, Chief Elewere Tunde Ilori who was killed by unknown gunmen on a farmland on Wednesday evening.

The Governor vowed to fish out those behind the killing and bring them to book.

Governor Akeredolu’s message was delivered by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who led the government delegation to the palace of Oba Ogunoye.

The deputy Governor while delivering the Governor’s message informed the Olowo of the resolve of Governor Akeredolu to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book.