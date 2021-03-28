Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a living legend.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said Tinubu is undoubtedly, a famous person and many stories can be told about him.

Recalling the roles of the APC National leader in the enthronement of democracy in the Nation, Governor Akeredolu noted that his efforts and dedication to the development of the country will remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu said the national leader of APC is a symbol of consistency and loyalty in party politics.

He added that Tinubu has remained committed to the tenets and ethos of progressive politics with unwavering commitment and dedication for decades.