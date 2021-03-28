The People Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State has warned all the 23 local government Chairmanship and 244 Councillorship election in the state.

The Chairman Sokoto state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman made the declaration in Sokoto on Sunday.

Suleiman said that the PDP candidates that participated in the state March 27, local government councils election won the highest number of votes.

“I certify that the election was contested and the candidates of the 10 Political Parties that participated in the election won number of votes.

“However, the candidates that won the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of law have been declared winners and are therefore return elected,” he said.

The parties that participated in the election included- Accord Party (AP), African Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Peoples Party (APP), African Progressive Movement (APM), Boot Party (BP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Peoples Party (YPP), Zenith Party (ZP) and Labour Party (LP).