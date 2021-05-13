Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has donated food items to correctional centres, orphanage homes, widows and religious bodies in Adamawa State.

The first lady distributed these items through her pet project, Future Assured in Yola, and stated that the gesture was her way of helping the needy, especially during Ramadan.

Future Assured Organisation, a brainchild of Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari said there are numerous challenges facing children of school age and other vulnerable citizens in the north and the project will continue its work to get a many children as possible back to school.

A survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicates that the population of out-of-school children in Nigeria has risen from 10.5million to 13.2million, the highest in the world.

Most of these children are in the Northern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa where Boko Haram insurgents successfully disrupted academic activities.

The bandit’s activities is now a major reason the north is economically disadvantaged and is the drawback in government’s efforts at improving the standard of education.

The burden of paying WAEC and NECO fees was also taken off a large number of students and many more will be trained on various skills set and given starter packages.

At the flag-off of food distribution in Yola, Aisha Buhari encouraged well meaning Nigerians to use the month of Ramadan to assist the less privliege in the society.

She charged religious leaders to pray for the peace of the country, with strong assurance that the nation will soon overcome the security challenges confronting it.

The Future Assured, pet project of Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has contributed immensely to human development by equipping hospitals, empowering youths on ICT, giving hope to the less privileges.