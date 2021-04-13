Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle has bagged the Indigenous Women Award (IWA) for the year 2021

Aisha Bello Matawalle is considered for the award due to her continuous and steadfast contribution in promoting indigenous content, women empowerment, gender equaility and protecting the right of women among other things.

In a press statement signed by the Press Secretary to the wife of the Governor Zainab Shuaibu Abdullahi said the award was sponsored by the Indigenous Organization which focuses on leaders who gives more attention to youth and girl child development in their states

Advertisement

The statement adds that the organizers of the award considered Aisha Bello Matawalle for her continuous effort to lead with human face and given attention the plights of the electorates.

The Zamfara State First Lady is also known for her consistant fight against Gender Based Violence, Youth and women empowerment

Aisha Bello Matawalle emerged winner ahead of three other Governor’s Wives.

This is the second time the Zamfara State First Lady is recieving award of excellence in two months.