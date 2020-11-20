The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized no fewer than 17 armed bandits and destroyed their camp in the Dunya Forest area of Katsina State.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche notes that this was achieved through air strikes executed on 18 November 2020 based on credible Human Intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of Ansaru terrorist group-linked armed bandits had established a camp at the location, which also housed scores of rustled cattle.



Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp, including their storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames.

Human Intelligence sources later confirmed that no fewer than 17 bandits were killed and several others injured.