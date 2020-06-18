The Federal Government has announced on Thursday that the June 21 date for the restart of domestic flights in the country is not feasible.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this at a Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Sirika, who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt Musa Nuhu, said, “June 21st is not a feasible date to resume domestic operations.

“The civil aviation authority, despite pressures coming from all quarters will not approve the start any day until we are sure and we confirm that we are ready to start in a safe, secure, organised and efficient manner. To do otherwise is disastrous for all of us.

“If we open the industry, when we are not ready, and we are guilty of spreading coronavirus, God forbid, we have any incident, I believe the government will come hard on us and it is going to be counterproductive and disastrous for the industry.”