Air Nigeria to take off in April 2022 – FG

National airliner, Air Nigeria, is expected to take off by April 2022, according to the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika.

The Minister spoke to State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Sirika, the national carrier will be run by a company in which the government will hold a 5% stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs holding 46% while the remaining 49% will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

He further noted that the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.