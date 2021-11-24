Obasanjo, AbdulSalami, Atiku, Governors, Ooni, Others to grace Oyo Speaker’s wedding

Adebo Ogundoyin, the son of the late philanthropist and business tycoon, the late Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin became the speaker of the Oyo State 9th assembly at the age of 32 following the victory of the state’s ruling party at the 2019 general election.

The wedding ceremony tagged “DO THE HONOUR” is slated to hold on the 25th and 27th, November, 2021 and is expected to be attended by influential personalities and political bigwigs including the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, Alh AbdulSalami Abubakar, the Turaki of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, 13 Governors, His Imperial Majesties – Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo and the Olubadan of Ibadanland

Among the 13 Governors are the Oyo State Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde who is the Chief host, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and their counterpart from Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The roll call of dignitaries expected at the Wedding will equally include Speakers of States Houses of Assembly, federal and State lawmakers and legal luminaries including chief Justices.

The King of Juju Music, Sunny Ade , the popular Nigerian-American Singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Juju Gospel King, Yinka Aiyefele, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel aka Mayorkun and Ayo Balogun are amongst top Musicians expected to spice up the Wedding ceremonies.

The Turaki of Adawama, Alh Atiku Abubakar is the father of the day.

The Wedding ceremonies will hold at the International Conference Center, U.I (Wedding Engagement), All Saints Anglican Church, Bodija (Holy Matrimony) and the Polo Club Eleyele, Ibadan (Wedding Reception).