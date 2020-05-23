The Military says a total of 135 bandits have been killed in air raids executed at several locations across Katsina and Zamfara States.

A statement issued on Saturday by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, John Enenche, said the action of the air component, took place between May 20 and May 22 and is part of the “renewed offensive to rid the North West of the Country of armed bandits and other criminal elements.”

According to the statement, several of the bandits camps were bombed following credible Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camps.

The statement further added that the camps included Abu Radde Camps 1 and 2 and Dunya in Jibia and DanMusa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State as well as Hassan Tagwaye’s Camp; Alhaji Auta’s Camp and Maikomi in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State.

“The air interdiction missions were painstakingly undertaken by the Air Component as it dispatched its attack aircraft to the locations in multiple bombing runs, some of which were executed simultaneously. At the Abu Radde Camps on 20 May 2020, a set of huts housing one of the notorious bandit leaders was taken out by air strikes with scores of the bandits killed and few seen fleeing with gunshot wounds towards the Dumburum Forest,” the statement reads partly.

“Similar air raids were executed at Hassan Tagwaye’s and Alhaji Auta’s Camps as well as at Maikomi with equally devastating effects. HUMINT reports later confirmed that no fewer than 135 bandits were neutralized by the series of air strikes at the various locations.”

Furthermore, the statement conveyed the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commendation to the troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute, in order to achieve the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy to all parts of Nigeria.