The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has introduced a first-of-its-kind Aviation Fuel Handling and Administration Course for Nigerian Army Aviation personnel, aimed at boosting joint operational efficiency.

The programme, run by the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), equips army personnel with skills in fuel management, aircraft refuelling, quality control, and operating fuel bowsers—critical for sustaining aviation readiness.

The initiative aligns with Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar’s vision for mission-driven training.

He emphasised its role in enhancing logistics and inter-service collaboration for national defence.

AFIT’s course sets a precedent for integrated military training, reinforcing its position as a hub for technical aviation expertise in Nigeria.