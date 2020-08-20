The Air Task Force of operation Lafiya Dole has killed twenty leaders of the Islamic State of West African Province and destroyed some logistics base in Bukar Meram, Borno State.

According to a statement by the Coordinator of Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche the attack at Dole was carried out after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions showed a build up of activities in the area.

Bukar Meram is a major ISWAP logistics hub, linking other Island settlements of the Lake Chad, which also houses several of their fighters and some of their key leaders.

No fewer than 20 terrorists were spotted in the area, and were killed by the attack.