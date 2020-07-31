The Accident Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation into a collision involving two planes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at the Bureau, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the accident which occurred on Wednesday involved two planes operated by the Middle East and Turkish Airlines.

The Turkish cargo plane was said to have been parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it.

According to Mr. Oketunbi, the plane on motion cut through the tail cone of the other aircraft and damaged part of its right horizontal stabilizer.

He added that all passengers on the Middle East plane, thereafter, disembarked from the aircraft without any injury or fatality.