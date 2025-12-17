Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of a legendary career with the Nigerian national team. In a statement shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, Musa stated that the decision to end his 15-year career at the nation...

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of a legendary career with the Nigerian national team.

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, Musa stated that the decision to end his 15-year career at the national team came “after a lot of thought.”

The statement reads, “After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles. From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me.

“I was just a young boy when the journey started. I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about. Football took me to many places around the world, but Nigeria was always home.”

Musa earned a total of 111 plays to become the most-capped player in the history of Nigerian football during his tenure, he won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and became Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer, with memorable braces against Argentina in 2014 and Iceland in 2018.

Musa said, “Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect. To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it. I did my best to give everything I had, whether things were going well or not, because playing for Nigeria was always bigger than me.

“There are moments I will never forget. Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria.”

“Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for. Being captain of the Super Eagles was another important part of my journey,” Musa added.

Musa explained that, “Wearing the armband taught me a lot, about responsibility, patience, and putting others first. It was never about being in charge, but about helping the team, supporting younger players, and standing up for the badge. Even during difficult times and criticism, my commitment to Nigeria never changed. Football gave me a career, but Nigeria gave me meaning.”

Musa sends his appreciation to his teammates over the years, the coaches, backroom staff, and administrators, thanking them for for believing in him.

He further sends his love to “fans at home and abroad, in stadiums and in front of their TVs.” saying “your support meant more to me than you know.”

“I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken,” Musa concluded.